Japan-US ties key to deterring China 'aggression': Pentagon

TOKYO: Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday (Oct 29) the Japan-US alliance was "critical to deterring Chinese military aggression", as his Japanese counterpart confirmed plans to accelerate a defence spending target.

The comments came in the wake of the first face-to-face meeting on Tuesday between US President Donald Trump and new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, where security was a major topic.

Long-pacifist Japan is adopting a more muscular military stance as relations with China worsen.

"To respond to regional contingencies and keep our country safe, shoulder to shoulder with Japan, we look forward to continuing to strengthen our alliance," Hegseth said during a meeting with Japan Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi in Tokyo.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Takaichi, a China hawk, said last week her government would achieve its target of spending two per cent of gross domestic product on defence this fiscal year - two years ahead of schedule.

The United States, which has around 60,000 military personnel in Japan, wants Tokyo to spend even more, potentially matching the five per cent of GDP pledged by NATO members in June.