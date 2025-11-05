China kicks off programme to import more foreign goods

Wang, who introduced the new import programme in a speech on Tuesday, said China would select five or six countries each year to be special partners in its import promotion drive, but did not specify which nations Beijing would choose.



Sean Stein, president of the US-China Business Council, said in a speech at the same event that the initiative would promote bilateral trade, but called on Beijing to ensure "clear rules, fair competition and a predictable business environment".



Chinese authorities have struggled to lead the world's second-largest economy out of a turbulent few years marked by sluggish domestic spending, a protracted property sector crisis and the trade war with the United States.



Wang said last month that the country must strive for the "balanced development" of imports and exports.



"Efforts must be made to expand imports ... to meet the needs of industrial transformation and upgrading as well as the needs of people's better lives," Wang said at the time.