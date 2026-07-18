China landslide kills 8, at least 34 missing: Officials 

BEIJING: A landslide in southwest China killed at least eight people and left 34 missing on Friday (Jul 17), local authorities said, with Chinese President Xi Jinping urging comprehensive inspections as rescue efforts were ongoing.



The landslide happened around 9.10am local time in Chongqing's Pengshui County, with more than 800 rescuers deployed to the site, according to state broadcaster CCTV.



County leader Ren Xujiang told a press conference that 18 people who were trapped were rescued. Among those, eight were pronounced dead.