China says Long March 7A rocket launch failed after flight anomaly

BEIJING: China said a Long March 7A rocket carrying the ChinaSat-4B satellite failed after an in-flight anomaly following liftoff from the Wenchang space launch site in the southern island province of Hainan on Monday (Aug 10).

The rocket blasted off at 8.02pm Beijing time, state news agency Xinhua said, adding that the mission was unsuccessful and the cause was under analysis and investigation.

“The rocket experienced an anomaly during the flight and the launch mission failed,” Xinhua said.

China's National Space Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jonathan McDowell, an honorary professor at Durham University and a member of the Center for Space Environmentalism, said launch video showed the rocket was completely destroyed at relatively low altitude and velocity, meaning neither the payload nor debris reached orbit.

Monday's failure was the Long March 7A's first since its maiden flight in March 2020, when an in-flight malfunction caused the mission to fail.