China manufacturing sinks again in July as US trade talks stall

BEIJING: China's factory output shrank more than expected in July, official data showed on Thursday (Jul 31), logging its fourth straight month of contraction as Beijing battles to hammer out a trade deal with the United States.

The Purchasing Managers' Index - a key measure of industrial output - came in at 49.3, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, down from 49.7 in June and significantly off the 50-point mark separating growth and contraction.

A Bloomberg analysts' poll had forecast the index would be the same as in June.

"The manufacturing sector's business climate sank lower compared to the previous month," NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe said.

The decline was "driven by factors such as the industry's traditional slack period as well as high temperatures, heavy rains and floods in some areas", Zhao said.