Troubled waters: Chinese tycoon’s US beverage plant bid sparks national security alarm

China’s richest man, Zhong Shanshan, has come under scrutiny in the small northeastern US state of New Hampshire, home to just more than 1 million residents, over a plan to develop an industrial site in the state’s second-largest city, Nashua.

The controversy began in May when it emerged that a US subsidiary of Zhong’s firm Nongfu Spring, NF North America, had quietly acquired a single-storey building on a 9.3ha industrial site in Nashua in January.

The site had been abandoned for nearly 11 years, and the company planned to build a beverage plant and purchase the city’s surplus water for its operations.

“Chinese billionaire wants NH water,” declared a local news headline that month. Zhong founded Nongfu Spring, now China’s largest beverage company. His net worth is estimated at US$64 billion.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Unlike earlier large Chinese investments that might have been unremarkable before China became synonymous with national security threats to US policymakers left and right, NF North America’s prospects now appear uncertain.

Likewise, similar deals, including battery giant Gotion, CATL’s partnership with Ford, and agribusiness firm Fufeng, have been stalled entirely in recent years or face mounting scrutiny.



As US President Donald Trump’s trade team negotiates with Beijing in hopes of striking a deal by Aug 11 and easing tensions, the controversy over Nongfu Spring’s property purchase in New Hampshire underscores the limits of such efforts.

While a trade agreement may reduce tariff burdens, experts say it cannot resolve the deeper issue of political mistrust that continues to strain US-China relations.

The US$67 million Nongfu purchase, more than four times the site’s assessed value of US$15 million, quickly drew attention.