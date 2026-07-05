Xi says ready to work with Kim for 'stable' China-North Korea ties: KCNA

SEOUL: China's President Xi Jinping said he was ready to work with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to steer their bilateral relationship toward "long-term, sound and stable" development, Pyongyang's state media reported on Sunday (Jul 5).

The exchange follows Xi's rare visit to North Korea last month, when the two leaders pledged to deepen ties as tensions rise on the Korean Peninsula and Pyongyang expands its military cooperation with Russia.

In a message dated Jul 1, Xi thanked Kim for his congratulatory message marking the 105th anniversary of the founding of China's Communist Party, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Xi said Kim's message reflected the "deep and warm feelings" of the North Korean leader, the ruling Workers' Party and the North Korean people toward China.

"The Communist Party of China and the Workers' Party of Korea are the Marxist ruling parties," Xi said, adding that the two countries had stood together for national independence and had jointly advanced the socialist cause over generations.

"I am ready to guide the relevant sectors and regions of both sides to the full implementation of the important common understanding achieved among us and lead the China-DPRK relations to a long-term, sound and stable development," Xi said, using the initials of the North's official name.