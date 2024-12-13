China pledges more debt, rate cuts to counter Trump's tariff threats

BEIJING: China pledged on Thursday (Dec 12) to increase the budget deficit, issue more debt and loosen monetary policy to maintain a stable economic growth rate as it girds for more trade tensions with the US as Donald Trump returns to the White House.

The remarks came in a state media readout of an annual agenda-setting meeting of China's top leaders, known as the Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC), held on December 11-12.

"The adverse impact brought by changes in the external environment has deepened," national broadcaster CCTV said following the closed-door CEWC.