China's railway hit new single-day passenger record on May Day

SHANGHAI: China's railway network transported 24.8 million passengers on May 1, setting a new single-day record, according to data from the China State Railway Group.

A report on Saturday (May 2) in the official Xinhua news agency said the national railway system is also expected to transport 19.7 million passengers on May 2.

Some lines had to add new trains to handle the holiday passengers, Xinhua reported.

The Zhengzhou line added 140 passenger trains, and the Chengdu line added 184, Xinhua said.

China's tourism market is a bright spot in domestic demand, injecting momentum into a national economy facing pressure from weak consumption and a prolonged property downturn.