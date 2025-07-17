China's record-breaking heat pushes power demand to new high

BEIJING: Days of record-breaking heat across large swathes of China pushed power demand to an all-time high in excess of 1.5 billion kilowatts on Wednesday (Jul 16), energy officials said, with temperatures forecast to feel like 50 degrees Celsius in some areas on Thursday.

An arc of sweltering heat stretching from the densely populated city of Chongqing in the southwest to Guangzhou on the coast has enveloped an area home to over 200 million people in recent days.

A subtropical high pressure system, which causes warm and dry weather, drove temperatures at eight weather stations in the northwest and southwest of China to record highs in the last two days, state media said on Thursday, citing national weather authorities.

"The power system is holding up so far," said Chim Lee, a senior energy and climate change specialist at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"But the real test will come as the summer wears on, and there are still risks of potential power rationing," he added.

Solar energy accounted for half of June's surge in power generation. Hydropower output nationwide was up on 2023, though still lower than the corresponding 2022 period, Lee said.

China's National Energy Administration flagged a "record high" on Wednesday in the country's electrical load for the third time this month.

That was an increase of 55 million kilowatts over last year's maximum. Provincial records have also been broken 36 times since summer began in the world's second-largest economy.