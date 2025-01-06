China rolls out plan to tackle growing issue of dementia

HONG KONG: China has launched a national plan to address the rapidly growing prevalence of dementia, which authorities say is becoming "a widespread societal concern" and poses "significant challenges" to the well being of the elderly and their families.

Ageing has become a growing concern in the world's second-largest economy, with China's cohort of people 60 and older expected to rise at least 40 per cent to more than 400 million by 2035, equal to the populations of Britain and the United States combined.

Fifteen Chinese government departments, including the National Health Commission, contributed to the plan to tackle dementia. The proposal outlines seven key tasks and targets to be in place by 2030, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday (Jan 4).

"With an ageing population and rising average life expectancy, the number of individuals with senile dementia in China continues to increase, becoming a widespread societal concern," Xinhua said.

A continuous "prevention and control system for dementia, covering prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and care, will be established by 2030", Xinhua said.

The growth of dementia will be controlled through widespread cognitive screenings for the elderly, with early intervention guaranteed for those most at risk, it said.

China has more than 16 million people suffering from dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, the most common type, according to a 2024 official report.

The number of dementia patients in the country accounts for nearly 30 per cent of the global total, it said.

Care services for elderly people with dementia will be expanded, according to the plan. Dedicated care units for seniors with dementia should account for more than 50 per cent of elderly care institutions, while the number of trained dementia care personnel should reach 15 million by 2030 under the plan.