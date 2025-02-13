‘Much needed’: China's ban of hidden cameras in hotels, dorms lauded by netizens amid voyeurism fears
The new regulations, effective Apr 1, aim to protect personal privacy and enforce stricter penalties for violators.
SINGAPORE: China is cracking down on illegal surveillance, banning cameras in hotel rooms, dormitories, public toilets and changing rooms - and those in charge must step up inspections and report any hidden cameras to authorities immediately.
The long-awaited new national regulations governing the use of security cameras and other surveillance equipment, set to take effect on Apr 1, will “better protect personal privacy while safeguarding public security”, according to China’s State Council.
This comes after high profile voyeurism cases caused widespread outrage and drew strong debate online - and will prohibit individuals and companies from installing security cameras in locations where they could be abused for purposes like voyeurism, eavesdropping or other privacy violations.
“Product and service providers of public security video systems shall not install malicious programs and clearly require that prominent warning signs should be set up at the camera installation sites,” the State Council statement read.
Violators may be fined up to 20,000 yuan (US$2,700) and risk losing their business licences. Anyone found guilty of voyeurism, unauthorised filming, or eavesdropping will be prosecuted under criminal law.
On Feb 1, Guangdong became China’s first province to mandate hotel responsibility against hidden surveillance and recording devices - requiring hotels and industry associations to ensure no such devices are present in guest rooms or other private spaces.
Multiple hotels intensified routine inspections, with staff, equipped with camera detectors, conducting checks during cleaning and pre-check-in inspections.
Voyeurism crimes have become a growing global scourge.
For instance, the misuse of surveillance cameras in South Korea has instilled fear in women of being filmed without consent in public spaces and continues to be a significant public safety issue.
Spycam cases in China are often reported in guesthouses and hotels - which see unsuspecting guests discovering cameras hidden in inconspicuous places like air vents, bedside lamps or within walls.
Online, Chinese social media users weighed in on the new rules. Many welcomed the Apr 1 enforcement.
“This (news) has been a long time coming,” said a user by the handle myluoluo on the Sina Weibo microblogging site, writing on a Weibo topic thread which attracted more than 800,000 comments. “Caseloads shouldn’t be just numbers, many women have been very affected by this and hopefully this will bring about change and action.”
Another hoped that the new rules would be able to further standardise and regulate existing measures in place. “Perpetrators always try to deflect blame or deny their involvement. Now with official rules stating an outright ban, no one can escape criminal activity.”
“I think this is a much needed response that carries a strong message,” said Weibo user Bang Xiao. “That perverts should not be allowed to get away with their crimes and must face the consequences.”