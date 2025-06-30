Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong to visit Hong Kong in July, tour tickets snapped up
The Chinese naval vessel will dock in Hong Kong from Jul 3-7, offering public tours and cultural exchange activities. The first batch of tickets was snapped up in under a minute.
HONG KONG: Fancy going on board a Chinese warship to see fighter jets, helicopters, and training displays up close?
Hong Kong residents snapped up the first batch of tickets to tour the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong - docking in the city from Jul 3-7 - in under a minute.
The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy vessel will open to the public on Jul 5 and 6, allowing visitors to explore designated areas, view shipborne weapons and equipment, as well as training demonstrations.
A total of 10,000 slots are available - 2,000 for the Shandong and 8,000 for the guided-missile destroyer Zhanjiang and frigate Yuncheng.
Residents with a Hong Kong identity card can register for free through the PLA Hong Kong Garrison’s WeChat account.
The first batch of tickets released at 10am sold out in under a minute, according to local media reports. Additional booking slots are scheduled for 3pm and 8pm.
It will be the ship’s first public open house.
Launched in 2017 and officially in service since December 2019, the Shandong aircraft carrier has been used in various military exercises.
Accompanied by guided missile destroyers Yan’an and Zhanjiang, and the guided missile frigate Yuncheng, Shandong will dock in Hong Kong for five days.
During this period, tours and cultural exchange activities will be held to enhance public understanding of China’s defence developments, according to a statement by China’s Ministry of National Defense.
In 2017, China’s first aircraft carrier Liaoning and three escort ships also made a five-day visit to Hong Kong, featuring open-house events.