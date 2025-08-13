Shaolin’s 'CEO monk' scandal may prompt overhaul of how temples are run in China

China’s fabled Shaolin Temple, nestled in forest at the foot of a holy mountain in Henan province, is known as the cradle of kung fu and Zen buddhism.

The 1,500-year-old monastery is also at the centre of scandal as its long-time celebrity abbot Shi Yongxin is investigated over alleged financial offences and sexual misconduct.

Tourists and disciples continue to stream through the temple gates in Dengfeng, taking photos, lighting incense, bowing reverently in prayer and watching energetic kung fu performances.

It looks like business as usual, but there are subtle changes afoot.

Most noticeable is the swift removal of any trace of Shi within the temple complex, while its more aggressive commercialism has also been pared back.

Shi is known as the “CEO monk” for transforming Shaolin into a multibillion-dollar global brand. But the announcement in late July that he was facing criminal investigation – and the fast appointment of a new head monk at Shaolin – has fuelled speculation about a possible turning point in how temples are run in China.

That could see the state potentially re-evaluating and reforming how temples are governed, operated and commercialised, particularly regarding non-profit models and regulation, in response to decades of debate around the growing entanglement of spirituality and commerce in China.

BUSINESS OF FAITH

Shi, now 60, joined Shaolin Temple in 1981. He became its abbot in 1999 at the age of 34 and went on to become one of China’s most well-known monks by turning the crumbling monastery into a “commercial empire” and promoting Shaolin culture to a global audience.

The Shaolin brand has broad interests – from tourism and investment to cultural merchandise, martial arts exchanges and performances, film production, traditional medicine, property and dining. Run by a network of companies whose operations extend beyond China, its diversified commercial chain has been compared to the Disney entertainment conglomerate.

At its peak, Shi reportedly had control or significant influence over at least 18 companies.