China shoots for the stars with big bet on commercial space sector

SHENZHEN: China is pushing harder than ever for science and technology independence in its next Five-Year Plan until 2030, placing particular emphasis on accelerating its space ambitions.

The momentum comes as Beijing positions the space industry as a core driver of future economic growth and global competitiveness.

Last year, the Chinese government officially named the commercial space sector as a new engine of growth, signalling that the authorities will support it with policy.

On Saturday (Nov 29), the China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced that it recently set up a new department dedicated to overseeing the commercial space sector.

The country's national space agency said the move will pave the way for specialised regulation for the industry and promote high quality development across the entire industrial chain.

PRIVATE FIRMS MAKING HEADWAY

Once dominated by state-owned enterprises, the sector is now buzzing with private companies fuelled by government backing, with the goal of advancing China's space capabilities within this decade and closing the gap with the United States.

This shift was on full display at the China Hi-Tech Fair held in Shenzhen from Nov 14 to 16, where commercial space companies showcased new technologies and business models.