Say no to ‘chaos’: China’s national table tennis team disbands fan clubs amid toxic fandom crackdown

SINGAPORE: China’s national table tennis team has decided to disband all its athletes’ official fan clubs on social media to curb toxic fandom, spotlighting an issue that has reared its head not just in sports, but entertainment as well.

The Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) and the country’s national team “unanimously decided” on the move, citing how such “fan circles” have negatively affected the sport, local news site China Sport Daily reported on Saturday (Jan 25).

According to the association, fans have “torn each other apart”, provoking fights and confrontation, engaging in insults and slander, as well as spreading rumours and attacks.

Such aggressive behaviour has “seriously deviated from the original intention of sports and caused a bad social impact”, CTTA said.

“The internet is not a lawless place,” the association further remarked. “We must respect (the) coaches, athletes and referees. We should not do whatever we want under the guise of ‘support’ and ‘love’.”

The statement by CTTA did not single out specific cases. However, it comes after several Chinese paddlers complained about over-zealous fans and also follows several high-profile incidents during the Paris Olympics last year.

Chinese table tennis star Wang Chuqin was surrounded by fans at Beijing Capital Airport on Dec 28, local news outlet China Daily reported on Jan 15. Cameras were thrust in his face and the situation left him visibly frustrated, according to the report.

His compatriot and fellow star paddler Fan Zhendong posted a video on microblogging site Weibo on Dec 15, showing throngs of supporters surrounding an elevator as they attempt to take photos and videos of him.

“Thank you all for your support, but there are better ways and occasions to show it. Stay true to your path and respect others' boundaries. I earnestly ask for fans' understanding and respect,” Fan wrote.

The 28-year-old previously told state broadcaster CCTV he has been “harmed by fan culture”, which also undermined the national team’s solidarity, the state-run Global Times reported in August last year.

Another notable incident of misbehaving fans happened when world No 1 Sun Yingsha lost to her Chinese compatriot Chen Meng at the 2024 Paris Olympics.