What is driving fans of China’s elite athletes crazier than those who idolise entertainment stars?

SHANGHAI: When top Chinese gymnast Zhang Boheng landed in Beijing in August after the Paris Olympics, hordes of excited fans drove him to hide in the airport toilet.

The 24-year-old had to be escorted out by security – and he was not alone.

Diver Quan Hongchan, who won two gold medals at the Games, was in Macao on her post-Olympic victory tour when she was mobbed by fans at her hotel.

The 17-year-old was similarly forced to take refuge in a toilet, visibly shaken and in tears. Fans also caused sleepless nights for her family members by swarming her home in rural Guangzhou, according to social media reports.

Such scenes have become increasingly common, with some sporting idols falling victim to fan mobs who are seemingly more crazed than those going after China’s entertainment stars.

Beijing has cracked down on what it calls “toxic” celebrity culture over the years. Authorities told sports fans during the Paris Games in July and August that it affects athletes’ performances and taints the country’s reputation.

Experts told CNA that the athletes themselves, through no fault of their own, could have unknowingly pushed some fans into these extreme actions.