Chinese officials arrive in Taipei for rare visit

TAIPEI: A delegation of Chinese officials led by a deputy Shanghai mayor arrived in Taipei on Monday (Dec 16) for an annual city-to-city forum, a rare visit happening at a time of heightened Taiwan-China military and political tension.

China, which claims the democratically governed island as its territory, last week carried out large-scale military activities near Taiwan, and regularly sends fighter jets and warships into the skies and waters around the island.

Shanghai Vice Mayor Hua Yuan arrived at Taipei's downtown Songshan airport to attend Tuesday's Taipei-Shanghai City Forum, which was first held in 2010, and did not answer questions shouted at him by reporters.

A small group from the pro-independence Taiwan Republic Office shouted "Taiwan and China, separate countries" as he left the airport.

"There is no goodwill. The communist bandits continue to hold military drills," Chilly Chen, head of the group, told Reuters.