Outrage in China after reports of exploitative images of Chinese women shared in Telegram groups

BEIJING: Sexually exploitative images of Chinese women were shared in encrypted Telegram chat groups with hundreds of thousands of users, Chinese media reported, triggering widespread outrage online.

A Chinese-language Telegram chat group named "MaskPark tree hole forum" shared images of women secretly taken or filmed in locations, including public toilets, with more than 100,000 anonymous users in China and overseas, said Chinese state-run newspaper Southern Daily, which first reported the chat groups' existence last week.

Some users posted private images of their current or ex-girlfriends and female family members, the report said, and that some footage of women secretly filmed using pinhole cameras in public spaces was being sold in the chat groups.

Hashtags related to the issue on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo gained more than 270 million views on Tuesday (Jul 29).

"It's truly frightening how secret filming has infiltrated everyday life," read one comment.

China has strict obscenity laws and regularly scrubs content deemed pornographic from its heavily-controlled domestic internet, so the scale of the image sharing has shocked many in China. People must use VPN software to access Telegram, which is blocked in China.

Other Telegram sub-forums targeting Chinese-speaking users with pornographic content had as many as 900,000 members, the Southern Daily said.

"My ex-boyfriend secretly took photos of me during sex, posted my private photos to the group without my permission and publicised my social media accounts," a female victim who was not named told the newspaper.

She was alerted to the forum in May through an anonymous tip-off, adding that many of the chat group messages self-deleted and the images could not be saved or screenshotted due to the settings in the Telegram chat.