China’s two sessions to last about a week, police notice hints as security stepped up

SINGAPORE: China’s upcoming two sessions that start on Mar 4 are set to run for about a week, as hinted through a local police notice amid the ramping up of security measures in the capital Beijing.

All “low, slow and small” aircraft like drones and gliders will be banned in the city from Mar 1 to Mar 12 to ensure airspace security during the two sessions, according to the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau.

“Low, slow and small” aircraft are defined as those that fly lower than 1,000m, slower than 200kmh and have a radar reflection area of less than 2 sq m, the Feb 21 notice stated.

The ban applies to organisations and individuals, covering all sports, recreational and advertising activities. Failure to comply will carry a fine and possibly criminal charges, the police warned.

A follow-up statement on Feb 25 also warned people against buying or using sky lanterns and hydrogen-filled balloons due to the risks of fire or explosions.

Chinese authorities have not publicly announced the closing dates of the two sessions. Last year’s meetings lasted for seven full days, beginning similarly on Mar 4 and ending on Mar 11.

Known as lianghui in Chinese, the concurrent gatherings of China’s legislature, the National People’s Congress, and the top political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, form the country’s most important political event of the year.

Thousands of delegates from across China will gather at the cavernous Great Hall of the People in Beijing to pass laws and the government budget.