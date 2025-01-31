Commentary: China’s New Year pay hike can’t mask its deeper economic troubles

AUCKLAND: China is pulling out all the stops to bolster domestic consumption.

In January, millions of civil servants across China reportedly received their first significant pay raise in a decade, with their monthly basic salaries bumped up by at least 500 yuan (US$68), backdated to mid-2024.

This is reported to be the first time since 2015 that China has adjusted government worker salaries. Then, about 40 million civil servants and staff of government-sponsored institutions received a monthly salary increase of about 300 yuan each on average.

The timing looks to be deliberate.

At the Central Economic Work Conference in December 2024, China outlined boosting consumption and domestic demand as its key tasks for 2025. “A special campaign dedicated to stimulating consumption should be implemented, and efforts should be made to increase the incomes and alleviate the burdens of low- and middle-income groups”, it said.

With trade tensions expected to escalate following the return of Donald Trump to the White House, expanding domestic demand is seen as an effective strategy.