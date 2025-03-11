Logo
East Asia

China’s third most powerful official missing from Two Sessions closing due to illness
East Asia

China's third most powerful official missing from Two Sessions closing due to illness

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee and former corruption body secretary, was last seen in public on Saturday (Mar 8).

China’s third most powerful official missing from Two Sessions closing due to illness

Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, Zhao Leji, speaks during a plenary session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on Mar 8 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

South China Morning Post
South China Morning Post
11 Mar 2025 03:53PM
Zhao Leji, the third most senior official in China’s ruling Communist Party and chairman of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, was absent from the closing of the country’s top legislature on Tuesday (Mar 11).

Zhao’s last public appearance was at the first meeting of the NPC presidium on Saturday.

It is the first time in decades the NPC closing meeting was not attended by all Politburo Standing Committee members.

Deputy NPC chief Li Hongzhong presided over the closing ceremony as “entrusted” by Zhao. Li announced that Zhao had requested leave from the meeting because of a “respiratory tract infection”.

On Monday, Zhao was also absent from the closing of the annual session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which was attended by the other six members of the Politburo Standing Committee, China’s top decision making body, including President Xi Jinping.

It has been a political norm for all the top leaders of the ruling party to attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the annual NPC and CPPCC sessions, known as the Two Sessions since the 1980s, as political endorsement of the national legislative and political advisory sessions.

The annual event also serves as a platform for party and government bosses to hear the views of Chinese elites outside the party regarding China’s most pressing issues.

Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, speaks during the second plenary session of the National People's Congress in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on Mar 5, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Chushi Hu)

Besides missing the CPPCC closing, Zhao, 68, was absent from two meetings of the NPC’s presidium on Monday, which is usually presided over by the NPC chairman. Instead, state-run Xinhua news agency said deputy NPC chief Li Hongzhong was “entrusted by Zhao Leji” to preside over the two meetings.

During Zhao’s last public appearance at the NPC presidium on Mar 8, the meeting decided to submit the draft decision on amending the Law on Deputies and draft revisions to the government work report and central and local government budgets for the NPC’s deliberation.

In 2017, Zhao was promoted to the Politburo Standing Committee and succeeded Wang Qishan as the secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the party’s top anti-corruption and political disciplinary body, where he served until 2022.

He was reappointed to the Politburo Standing Committee at the 20th party congress in 2022, becoming its third-ranked member. In March 2023, he was appointed the chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, succeeding Li Zhanshu.

This article was first published on SCMP.

Source: South China Morning Post/lk

