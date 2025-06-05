China urges EU to stop 'provoking trouble' in South China Sea

BEIJING: The Chinese embassy in the Philippines urged the European Union to stop "provoking trouble" in the South China Sea on Thursday (Jun 5), and advised Manila not to "fantasise" about relying on outside forces to resolve disputes in the waterway.

An embassy spokesperson made the comments after EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas visited the Philippine capital and voiced concern over China's activities in the busy waterway, where its claims overlap those of some Southeast Asian nations.

"We urge the EU to genuinely respect China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea and to stop provoking trouble," the spokesperson said in a statement on the embassy website, noting the bloc has no right to interfere.

The spokesperson also said Manila should return to dialogue and consultation to manage differences with China instead of "fantasising about relying on external forces" to resolve the South China Sea dispute.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.