China urges US to 'correct wrongdoings' on Chinese AI chip curb

BEIJING: China on Monday (May 19) urged the United States to "immediately correct its wrongdoings" and stop "discriminatory" measures after the US issued guidance warning companies not to use advanced computer chips from China, including Huawei's Ascend AI chips.

The US action seriously undermined the consensus reached at the high-level bilateral talks in Geneva, a statement from China's commerce ministry said, vowing resolute measures if the US continues to "substantially" harm China's interests.

The US Commerce Department issued guidance last week alerting businesses to the risk of violating US export controls by using Chinese chips.

"The US has been abusing export control measures, imposing stricter restrictions on Chinese chip products under unfounded accusations ... China firmly opposes this," the Chinese ministry said.

"Trying to trip others won't make oneself run faster," it added, warning that Washington's move could ultimately harm the US's own industrial competitiveness.

The comments came after China and the US reached an unexpected 90-day tariff truce earlier this month following trade talks in Geneva, in which both sides agreed to scale back triple-digit duties levied on each other's products as they work towards a more permanent deal.

China's Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer – both negotiators in the Geneva talks – also met last week on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in South Korea.

Neither side has issued a statement on the details of the discussions.