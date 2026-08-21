China says US 'sanctions and pressure' on Iran not a solution

BEIJING: China said on Friday (Aug 21) that United States "sanctions and pressure" would not resolve the Middle East conflict, after Washington urged governments including Beijing to join efforts to isolate the Iranian economy.

The US has vowed it would "collapse" the Iranian regime with its threatened campaign, which Tehran has branded as "economic terrorism" doomed to fail, nearly six months since their war began.

Asked about US President Donald Trump's threats, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters on Friday that "sanctions and pressure will not help resolve the issue".

"China calls on all relevant parties to take responsible measures and resolve the problem through political and diplomatic means," he said.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has defended Trump's push for economic pressure on Tehran.

When asked whether the US would pressure China to join the campaign, Bessent told CNBC that "many conversations are best to have in private", but called on Beijing "to get with the programme".

Spokesman Lin reiterated the need for all parties to take "responsible measures" in resolving the war when he was asked about Bessent's comments.

"China opposes illegal unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and are not authorised by the UN Security Council," Lin said.