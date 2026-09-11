Woman in China accuses 4-year-old boy of touching her buttocks, sparking online firestorm

CHANGSHA, Hunan: A woman in China accused a boy of touching her buttocks after he brushed against her at a restaurant.

The boy was four years old.

The case has since escalated into a legal dispute and an online firestorm, fuelling debate over the proportionality of the response and whether such incidents are being exploited for social media traffic.

The incident took place on Aug 26 at a restaurant in Changsha, Hunan province, according to local media reports.

Surveillance footage shows the woman making payment at the cashier as the boy runs behind, his hand appearing to brush against her.

The woman then confronts the boy, shouting at him to “stand still” and grabbing his neck.

She repeatedly asks where his parents are as the boy cries and tries to free himself from her grip.

When the parents arrive, the woman accuses the boy of “touching her buttocks” as his mother confronts her.

The clip, which runs for just over four minutes, ends with a restaurant worker and the boy’s father intervening as the argument continues.

Authorities subsequently arranged three mediation sessions between the two sides, but they failed to reach a settlement, local media reported.

FATHER RESPONDS AS WOMAN PURSUES LEGAL ACTION

The woman said on Sep 5 that she had begun legal proceedings over the incident and would provide further updates.

“I believe that justice will definitely prevail,” she said in a statement posted on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, adding that she has received many encouraging messages.

“I want to tell everyone that I posted these things to encourage people to bravely fight for their own rights.”