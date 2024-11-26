‘Don’t tarnish the image of gymnastics’: Provocative dancing videos by former Chinese gymnast stir controversy
The videos of Wu Liufang typically show her dancing in shorts, mini skirts and stockings. Most have since been taken down.
SINGAPORE: A social media storm has erupted in China over provocative dance videos posted by former national gymnast-turned-influencer Wu Liufang, with one compatriot accusing her of crossing the line and tarnishing the image of gymnastics.
Wu, 29, is a decorated athlete who racked up a number of medals at international events - including gold in the balance beam and floor events at the 2010 Doha World Cup - before retiring in 2013.
But it’s her recent online conduct that has come under the spotlight.
Wu frequently posts dance content on the popular short video platform Douyin under the account “56 xue jie”. The videos typically show her dancing in shorts, mini skirts and stockings, racking up tens of thousands of likes, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).
It is unclear when she began uploading such videos since most have been taken down. Local news site 21st Century Business Herald reported that she also livestreamed similar content, and began doing so in March.
But the matter only went viral in recent days after fellow ex-Chinese gymnast Guan Chenchen voiced disapproval over Wu’s actions, another local news outlet Shanghai Daily reported on Sunday.
Screengrabs of the exchange showed 20-year-old Guan - an Olympic champion who retired in 2022 to focus on studies - commenting on one of Wu’s videos on Friday. She wrote: “Senior, if you want to post provocative content, go ahead, but don’t damage the image of gymnastics. Your ‘positive energy’ isn’t needed.”
Wu fired back at Guan, accusing her of being “sour grapes”.
Guan later sarcastically retorted that Wu was “awesome” and that she was “envious” of the older retired athlete. “Jiejie (older sister) is awesome! We should learn from her!”
Wu fired back that Guan was “even more awesome” and that once she “slimmed down, (she) could wear pretty clothing and look beautiful”.
The comments have since been deleted. Checks by CNA on Tuesday (Nov 26) morning showed that most of Wu’s videos had also been taken down on Douyin, with only seven videos available for viewing.
Wu had nearly 2.5 million followers on her Douyin account as of Tuesday - a massive spike from 100,000 followers recently as reported by 21st Century Business Herald.
Wu apologised to viewers in a livestream on Saturday, stating that she may not express herself well verbally but aims to bring joy through her movements, reported Shanghai Daily.
A spokesperson for China’s national gymnastics body said on Nov 25 it was aware of the incident, reported 21st Century Business Herald. “As Wu is a retired athlete, (we) are still looking at how to handle the (situation),” the spokesperson said.
MIXED REACTIONS
The saga has sparked heated debate on Chinese social media.
The hashtag “Guan Chenchen claims (she) can’t accept Wu Liufang using gymnastics to (post) provocative content” trended on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, with 140 million views as of Tuesday afternoon.
Netizens were divided on Wu’s actions. Supporters noted that she had retired due to injury, and argued that other creators danced even more provocatively than her.
“There are many people who have danced like her on social media. They’re more scantily dressed … with more fans and earning more money than her,” wrote one Weibo user.
“But because she's a former champion, she gets criticised … as long as she's not doing anything criminal, what's there to criticise?” the user added.
However, others argued that Wu’s conduct was unbecoming of a former national sportsperson, pointing out that she wore the gymnastics uniform in some of the videos.
“Guan Chenchen is correct … whether or not her content is provocative, she (Wu) knows best,” wrote another Weibo user.
“Guan was also a champion, there's nothing wrong with her putting the interest of the sport first.”