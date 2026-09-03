Xi Jinping urges new Middle East security framework during Egypt visit

CAIRO: Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Middle Eastern nations to oppose external interference and consider reshaping the region's security order during a visit to Egypt on Wednesday (Sep 2), as Beijing seeks to expand its influence amid the United States war against Iran.

Xi's first trip to the Middle East in four years comes as US partners in the region reassess their strategic relationships after months of conflict that have disrupted trade, shaken economies and raised questions about Washington's long-term role.

Egypt, itself a major US defence partner that receives around US$1.3 billion annually in military aid from Washington, has been steadily increasing economic and military cooperation with China in recent years.

Welcomed by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi with a military ceremony in Cairo, Xi said countries in the region should be "masters of their own destiny" and explore a new regional "security architecture", according to China's state news agency Xinhua.

Xi also said China was ready to work with regional countries to safeguard shipping routes, an issue that has taken on greater importance after conflict disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb.

The leaders agreed to deepen security cooperation and counterterrorism coordination, Xinhua said. The two sides also agreed to expand cooperation in data centres, semiconductors and critical metals supply chains and strengthen the use of each other's currencies in trade and investment, according to a joint statement.

"STRATEGIC BALANCE"

For Egypt, stronger ties with China fit a broader effort to diversify international partnerships.

In an article published ahead of the visit, Sisi said Egypt pursued a policy of "strategic balance" at a time of growing global rivalry.