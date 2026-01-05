'Not about condoms': Chinese shrug off contraceptive tax

BEIJING: China has made condoms and other contraceptives more expensive as it tries to boost birth rates, but residents in Beijing and analysts say the measure will have little impact.

Consumers must now pay a 13 per cent value-added tax for contraception including condoms, after Beijing removed exemptions on the products from Jan 1.

Childcare and marriage brokerage services are exempt.

The government has sought to boost China's flagging birth rate, concerned about the rapidly ageing and shrinking population, as well as record low marriage rates.

But young people in Beijing told AFP that taxing contraceptives will not address the root issues they say are stopping people from having children.

"The immense pressure on young people in China today - from employment to daily life - has absolutely nothing to do with condoms," a resident in her thirties, who wanted to be known only as Jessica, told AFP.

Jessica said there was a notable class divide in Chinese society and many people felt their future was too uncertain to start a family.

"The rich are too rich, and the poor remain poor ... (and people) lack confidence in their future, so they may be unwilling to have children."

Xu Wanting, 33, who read about the new tax online, said she did not believe it would directly increase birth rates.

"Those who truly need to buy these products will still buy them, because these are family planning products," Xu told AFP outside a shopping mall.

"They (condoms) are not solely for contraception, but also concern women's reproductive health."