Danish minister heads to China, days after Taiwan ex-leader's contested Denmark trip

COPENHAGEN: Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen will travel to China on Saturday (May 17) for high-level meetings, just days after a visit by former Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen to Copenhagen drew strong condemnation from Beijing.

Rasmussen is due to meet China's foreign minister Wang Yi and trade minister Wang Wentao on a three-day visit marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, a Danish foreign ministry statement said on Thursday.

The visit comes after Tsai Ing-wen this week met Danish lawmakers and gave a speech at a democracy summit in Copenhagen that accused China of intensifying cyber attacks and military exercises against Taiwan. She also criticised what she referred to as China's "expansionist ambitions."

She was attending the Copenhagen Democracy Summit, organised by former NATO secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen's Alliance of Democracies, seen by senior Taiwan leaders as an important venue to get Taiwan's message out to the world.

The Chinese embassy in Copenhagen criticised Denmark for hosting Tsai and said it disregarded "international consensus on the one-China principle".

"The Taiwan question is purely China's internal affairs that allow no interference by any foreign government, organisation or individual," it said in an emailed comment.