China will work to firmly advance 'reunification' with Taiwan, premier says

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday (Mar 5) China would "firmly advance" the push for "reunification" with Taiwan while opposing external interference, and strive to work with regular Taiwanese to realise the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory, despite the objection of the government in Taipei, and has ramped up its military pressure against the island in recent years, including holding several rounds of major war games.

"We will firmly advance the cause of China's reunification and work with our fellow Chinese in Taiwan to realise the glorious cause of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," Li wrote in his annual work report to China's parliament.

In his work report last year, Li reiterated a call for "reunification" with Taiwan, but added emphasis that it wants to "be firm" in doing so and dropped the descriptor "peaceful", which had been used in previous reports. He did likewise in his report this year.

Beijing has consistently pushed for reunification with Taiwan, and again said it would "resolutely oppose" separatist activities pushing for Taiwan independence.

But while its appeal to work with "fellow Chinese in Taiwan" to help rejuvenate the Chinese nation wasn't mentioned in the work report last year, Li added the phrase this year.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te says only Taiwan's people can decide their future. He has repeatedly offered talks with China, which has rebuffed him, saying he is a "separatist".

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.