Trump says South Korea, Japan will pay billions 'upfront' in investment

SEOUL: US President Donald Trump insisted that South Korea would provide billions of dollars in investments "upfront", despite Seoul's contention that it would be plunged into a financial crisis if it met the US demands without safeguards.

Trump's remarks contradict South Korea's understanding of its trade deal with the United States, however, a government official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.

"We have never thought about making the investments in lump sum," the South Korean official added, adding that both South Korea and Japan intended to provide financing for projects only after a "capital call" made by the United States.

South Korea, which pledged US$350 billion toward US projects in July, has balked at US demands for control over the funds and South Korean officials say talks to formalise their trade deal are at a deadlock.

Trump formalised a trade deal with Japan this month, lowering tariffs on imports of its automobiles and other products in return for US$550 billion of its investment in US projects, and US officials have pressed Seoul to follow suit.

"We have in Japan it's US$550 billion, South Korea's US$350 billion. That's upfront," Trump told reporters on Thursday (Sep 26) in the Oval Office, as he touted the amount of money he said his sweeping tariffs have brought in.

Trump's comments came as political doubts have increasingly dogged his trade talks with South Korea, spooking investors who now worry Seoul may end up with a raw deal or perhaps none at all.

Both Japan and South Korea have said they will make investments based on US projects, rather than paying the total of US$900 billion upfront.