Singapore, Shenzhen can form gateway linking Greater Bay Area and Southeast Asia: DPM Gan

SHENZHEN: Singapore and Shenzhen can join forces to become a gateway connecting the Greater Bay Area and Southeast Asia, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on a working visit to China.

Mr Gan met Shenzhen party secretary Meng Fanli on Tuesday (Sep 2) morning at the Wuzhou Guest House in Shenzhen.

Mr Gan noted that Guangdong is one of Singapore’s key provincial trading partners in China, and that Shenzhen accounts for about 40 per cent of Singapore’s trade volume with the province.

He added that Singaporean companies remain keen to invest in Shenzhen.

“We recognise that currently the economy in China is facing significant headwinds, but I believe in the underlying long-term potential of the Chinese economy. We continue to have interest in investing in China and in Shenzhen,” Mr Gan said.

Singapore and Shenzhen will seek to deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), the digital and green economies, supply chains, healthcare, sports, tourism, and cultural exchanges.