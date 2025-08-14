AI capital? China's cities battle for dominance as analysts sound caution

SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI: Drones zip through the air, swiftly picking up and dropping off orders like food and medicine. Robot taxis and driverless cars weave seamlessly in and out of traffic while life-sized “digital humans” guide commuters at busy metro stations.

This is everyday reality in Shenzhen, a vibrant tech hub at the forefront of the country’s artificial intelligence race. But this southern city is just one of several that’s vying for AI dominance.

Across the country, local governments are rolling out ambitious plans to position themselves as AI leaders.

Competition is fierce, analysts say, and success hinges on leveraging unique strengths. They warn that blindly copying other cities could backfire - even in a lucrative sector like AI - and caution against overinvestment without a clear, long-term strategy.

“Everybody wants to be ahead in the AI race but you have to … know where your strengths lie rather than trying to copy other cities and getting into the race blindly,” said Benjamin Cheong, deputy head of technology, media and telecommunications at law firm Rajah & Tann.

Other AI frontrunner cities include Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou.

Backed by substantial government support, Beijing is home to world-class AI research institutes and industrial parks. Its core AI industry is fast approaching 350 billion yuan (US$48.6 billion), nearly half of China’s total.

Shanghai, meanwhile, has leaned into its reputation as a global financial centre, hosting the annual World AI Conference (WAIC) in July and announcing 1 billion yuan in subsidies to help local firms and start-ups adopt AI solutions.

Also investing heavily is the unassuming city of Hangzhou located in eastern China, where firms like DeepSeek and Game Science, which produced the hit Black Myth: Wukong video game, make up a booming tech start-up scene.

But the big question is: can any of these cities become not just China’s AI capital - but the world’s?