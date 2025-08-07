Ctrl-Alt-Pivot? Why China’s tech titans are powering up in Southeast Asia

SHANGHAI: At Singapore’s Jewel Changi Airport, a smiling digital concierge powered by Tencent Cloud greets travellers, offering directions, dining tips and real-time shopping recommendations in five languages.

Once the realm of science fiction, such smart services are increasingly becoming everyday realities across Southeast Asia - and China is positioning itself at the heart of this digital transformation.

From cloud deployments in Jakarta to artificial intelligence (AI) models tailored for Thai users, China’s tech titans - Alibaba, ByteDance, SenseTime, Tencent and others - are expanding their regional footprint with new scale and sophistication.

Heightened US-China tensions, tighter export controls and volatile Western markets have spurred Chinese firms to look beyond the West. Analysts say Southeast Asia has emerged as a key focus, a view echoed by Chinese tech executives in interviews with CNA.

“It's very clear to me that the investment is real. The market opportunity they are envisioning is real,” Ray Wang, research director for semiconductors, supply chain and emerging tech at advisory firm The Futurum Group, told CNA.

But rather than a short-term pivot, observers say the shift is the result of a long-cultivated strategy - a multi-billion-dollar digital courtship aimed at turning Southeast Asia into a cornerstone of China’s next global tech chapter.