Regulation of AI becomes priority for governments; lawmakers consider issues like consumer dangers, privacy

SAN FRANCISCO: The regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) has quickly become a priority for governments around the world, with legislation being developed from Brussels to Beijing.

Regulatory issues being discussed include how to minimise harm to societies, who exactly would be responsible for AI regulation, and addressing concerns over privacy and copyright.

The technology industry is currently enjoying the AI boom, which has sparked a surge of interest in the private and public markets.

However, it is gearing up also for what is likely to be a complicated conversation.