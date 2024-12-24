No wallet, no phone, no problem: How you could pay with just your palm in future

SINGAPORE: Hold your palm over a scanner for two seconds, then wait a few more for payment to be processed.

That’s how some Visa employees have been paying for their coffee at a cafe near Tanjong Pagar.

The Visa-Tencent pay-by-palm machine at the Alchemist 71 Robinson was set up in October, but for now, it's only available to selected employees of the payments giant.

When the pilot is expanded, Visa cardholders from DBS, OCBC and UOB will be able to pay using their palms as well.

This is likely to be available at the Alchemist first, before other stores get on board.

HOW IT WORKS

Visa has not said when it plans to expand the pilot. But when the time comes, here’s what you need to know.

It starts with a terms of use agreement that spells out how your data will be collected, stored and used.