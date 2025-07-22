Indonesia targets foreign investment with new AI roadmap, official says

JAKARTA: Indonesia will finish work next month on its first national strategy on artificial intelligence in a bid to attract foreign investment, an official said, as Southeast Asia's largest economy looks to join the global AI and chip-making race.

The move follows neighbouring Malaysia's push to establish itself as a regional hub for AI development, securing billions of dollars from global tech firms seeking to build critical infrastructure to meet growing demand for cloud and AI services.

Indonesia's AI roadmap will be the first comprehensive AI document in the country, the fourth largest in the world by population, since a smaller ethics guideline in 2023, Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Nezar Patria told Reuters in an interview at his office on Monday (Jul 22).

"The roadmap will help AI developers navigate (Indonesia's market), including on infrastructure and also on computational clusters," he said, adding that it would detail AI adoption in sectors such as health and agriculture.

Nezar said the roadmap was designed to establish the country's AI ecosystem.

"This will give an idea to investors about the potential of AI use in Indonesia," he said. "We're hoping they are interested in investing their capital in Indonesia."

An April report by Boston Consulting Group said ASEAN nations were positioned for substantial AI-driven gains, with GDP contributions ranging from 2.3 per cent to 3.1 per cent by 2027, and Indonesia projected to see the highest impact in terms of absolute gross domestic output growth.