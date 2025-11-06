Taiwan says senior Fijian UN diplomat visited, despite Fiji's formal ties with China

CHINA ANGERED

Speaking in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the visit severely violates Fiji's commitment to the "one China" principle, which states that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part of one country.

"China expresses its strong dissatisfaction with this and has lodged a solemn representation with Fiji. The despicable actions of the Taiwan authorities will not succeed," she added.

Tarakinikini and Fiji's foreign ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and strongly objects to any diplomatic interactions with Taipei, especially by countries with which Beijing has official relations.

Taiwan says it has the right to engage with other countries, and rejects Beijing's territorial claims. China says Taiwan is merely one of its provinces.

In July, Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said his country was opposed to China setting up a military base in the Pacific Islands, adding that it did not need such a base to project power, as shown by an intercontinental ballistic missile test last year in the region.

Strategically placed between the United States and Asia, the Pacific Islands are a focus of rivalry between Washington and Beijing for security ties.

Of the 12 countries with formal ties to Taiwan, three are Pacific islands states - Palau, Tuvalu and the Marshal Islands.

Taiwan does, however, maintain a de facto embassy in Fiji. In 2020, it said one of its diplomats was hospitalised in Fiji after two Chinese diplomats attempted to enter a reception and gather information on attendees. China denied the account.

In 2005, then-Taiwan President Chen Shui-bian visited Fiji on a transit stop during a Pacific tour, though he did not meet with government officials.