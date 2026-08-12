Former Chinese premier Zhu Rongji dies aged 97

BEIJING: Former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji, whose market reforms helped drive China's extraordinary economic rise, has died from illness at the age of 97, state media reported on Wednesday (Aug 12).

He died at 11.06am on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Zhu served as vice-premier from 1991 to 1998 and then as premier until early 2003.

He was "an outstanding member of the Communist Party of China, a long-tested and loyal communist fighter", Xinhua quoted his obituary as saying.

"The life of comrade Zhu Rongji was a life of revolution, a life of struggle, a life of glory," it said.

"It was a life dedicated wholeheartedly to serving the people, one given to the communist cause. His passing is a major loss for the party and the country."

ROLE IN CHINA'S ECONOMIC REFORM

Zhu graduated from Beijing's elite Tsinghua University, joining the Communist Party in 1949, the same year Mao Zedong declared the People's Republic of China.

Sent to the countryside during the chaos of the Cultural Revolution, he gradually worked his way up through the ranks after being politically rehabilitated, and was appointed Shanghai mayor in 1987, overseeing its first steps into becoming the global financial hub it is today.

Moving to Beijing in 1991 to work for the central government, he helped push the reforms that transformed China from a beleaguered hold-out against the collapse of Soviet-style Communism in the early 1990s to an emerging superpower with economic growth rates envied by other governments.