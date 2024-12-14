Who is Han Duck-soo, South Korea's acting president after Yoon impeachment?

SEOUL: Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who became South Korea's acting president after Saturday's (Dec 14) impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol, is a career technocrat whose wide-ranging experience and reputation for rationality could serve him well in his latest role.

With parliament's impeachment vote against Yoon passed after his short-lived attempt to impose martial law, Yoon is suspended from exercising presidential powers, and the constitution requires the prime minister to take over in an acting role.

In a country sharply divided by partisan rhetoric, Han has been a rare official whose varied career transcended party lines.

He faces a challenging task of keeping government functioning through its gravest political crisis in four decades, while also dealing with threats from nuclear-armed neighbour North Korea and a slowing economy at home.

His tenure as acting president could also be threatened by criminal investigations into his role in the martial law decision.

Han, 75, has served in leadership positions for more than three decades under five different presidents, both conservative and liberal.

His roles have included ambassador to the United States, finance minister, trade minister, presidential secretary for policy coordination, prime minister, ambassador to the OECD, and head of various think-tanks and organisations.

With a Harvard doctorate in economics, Han's expertise in the economy, trade and diplomacy as well as a reputation for rationality, moderate demeanour and hard work has made him a regular go-to man in South Korean politics.

Han has been prime minister since Yoon's term began in 2022, his second time serving in the role after a stint as prime minister under former president Roh Moo-hyun in 2007 to 2008.

"He has served in key posts in state affairs solely through recognition of his skills and expertise, unrelated to political factions," Yoon said when appointing Han in 2022, echoing words used to describe him when previous administrations tapped him for key positions.

"I think Han is the right candidate to carry out national affairs while overseeing and coordinating the Cabinet, with a wealth of experience that encompasses public and private sectors."