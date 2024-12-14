South Korean president faces second impeachment vote over martial law bid

SEOUL: A defiant South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces a second impeachment vote on Saturday (Dec 14) over his short-lived attempt to impose martial law, a move that shocked the country, split his party and imperilled his presidency halfway through his term.

His move to impose military rule on Dec 3 was rescinded barely six hours later after parliament defied troops and police to vote against the decree, but it plunged the country into a constitutional crisis and triggered widespread calls for him to step down for breaking the law.

Opposition parties plan to hold an impeachment vote at 4pm (3pm Singapore time) on Saturday, with large demonstrations planned ahead of the vote.

Yoon's conservative People Power Party boycotted the first impeachment vote a week earlier, preventing a quorum.

Since then, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon has urged party members to vote for impeachment on Saturday, and at least seven PPP members have said they would vote to impeach.

The opposition parties control 192 of the 300 seats in the single-chamber parliament so they need at least eight PPP votes to reach the two-thirds threshold for impeachment.

Ahn Cheol-soo, a PPP lawmaker among those backing Yoon's impeachment, said in a Facebook post on Saturday that he would vote for impeachment "for the sake of swift stabilisation of people's livelihood, economy and diplomacy".

The PPP floor leader said on Friday, however, that the party's stance is still to oppose impeachment.

PPP lawmakers are due to meet on Saturday morning to decide whether to change that position.