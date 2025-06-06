Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong faces second charge under national security law

HONG KONG: Hong Kong authorities once again arrested prominent activist Joshua Wong on Friday (Jun 6) and charged him with conspiracy to collude with a foreign country under a Beijing-imposed national security law.

Wong, 28, was originally set to be released in January 2027 from a 56-month jail sentence he is serving under the same law for conspiracy to commit subversion after he participated in an unofficial primary election.

Taken to the West Kowloon magistrates' courts, Wong faced a new charge of conspiracy to collude with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security.

The former student pro-democracy activist, who wore a blue shirt and appeared noticeably thinner than before, replied, "Understand", when the clerk read out the charge and details of the offence.

Wong did not apply for bail, and the case was adjourned to Aug 8. Before returning to custody, he waved, shrugged, and shook his head in the direction of the public gallery.

In a statement, Hong Kong’s national security police said they had arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of the offence, as well as for "dealing with property known or believed to represent proceeds of an indictable offence".