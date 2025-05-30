Second group of Hong Kong democrats freed after 4 years in jail

HONG KONG: Four people jailed in the landmark Hong Kong national security trial of "47 democrats" accused of conspiracy to commit subversion were freed on Friday (May 30) after more than four years behind bars, the second group to be released in a month.

Among those freed was long-time political and LGBTQ activist Jimmy Sham, who also led one of Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy groups, the Civil Human Rights Front, which disbanded in 2021.

"Let me spend some time with my family," Sham said after arriving at his home in the Kowloon district of Jordan.

"I don’t know how to plan ahead because, to me, it feels like today is my first day of understanding the world again. So, as for what I can do or should do in the future, or where is the red line, I feel like I need to explore and figure it out all over again."

CHRF was one of the largest pro-democracy groups in the former British colony and helped to organise million-strong marches during pro-democracy protests in 2019 that turned violent at times and had a major impact on business and tourism.

The others who were released were Kinda Li, Roy Tam and Henry Wong.

At the end of April, former pro-democracy lawmakers Claudia Mo, Kwok Ka-ki, Jeremy Tam and Gary Fan were released from three separate prisons across Hong Kong around dawn.