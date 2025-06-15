Hong Kong trade body plans 2026 conference to entice Gulf states

Ma also said he was reviewing the HKTDC’s network of 51 overseas offices and stressed the importance of efficiently utilising resources, especially in light of the government’s financial deficit.

While he said no final decisions had been made, he confirmed the number of offices on the mainland would remain the same.

“The 13 offices in mainland China are crucial for connecting local enterprises with international markets, serving a role that other places cannot fulfil,” he said.

In a separate appearance on a radio programme, Ma said he had tasked his team with identifying emerging markets suitable for trading with Hong Kong.

Some African countries were being considered by the council due to their large populations and strong economic development, he said.

The former minister said the council could explore the potential for growth there and provide help in terms of supply and industrial chains to small-to-medium-sized enterprises interested in the area.

Ma also said he was glad that former Morgan Stanley Asia chairman Stephen Roach had recently “changed his stance” after declaring last year that the city was “over”.

In an interview with the Post this month, Roach said the city had benefited from the crossfire between the US and China, but claimed that other aspects of the financial hub had worsened.

Ma on Sunday said: “If Hong Kong can maintain its advantages, such as its legal system, financial stability, talent and a free flow of capital, among others, Hong Kong will definitely not be over.”

“Now, we are proved correct … As the world changes, many people will consider coming to Hong Kong. The Hong Kong stock market has been buoyant, and we see vibrancy in the economy. I hope we can capitalise on our strengths to do well.”

This article was first published on SCMP.