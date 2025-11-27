Hong Kong fire: Death toll rises to 94, with scores missing

HONG KONG: Hong Kong authorities said on Friday (Nov 28) the death toll from the city's worst fire in decades has risen to at least 94, with the blaze almost entirely extinguished and rescuers scouring torched high-rise buildings for scores of people still listed as missing.

Early Friday, authorities said the fire had been contained to four of the sprawling apartment complex's almost 2,000 units, well over 24 hours after the blaze broke out in the eight-building complex.

At least 76 people were injured in the blaze, including 11 firefighters, a government spokesperson said. Scores remain missing, although the exact number has not been updated since early Thursday.

Authorities have begun investigating what sparked the blaze - the financial hub's worst in almost 80 years - including the presence of bamboo scaffolding and plastic mesh wrapped around the structures as part of an estate-wide renovation.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Hong Kong's anti-corruption body said it has launched a probe into renovation work at the housing complex, hours after police said they had arrested three men on suspicion of negligently leaving foam packaging at the fire site.