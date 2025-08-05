Hong Kong issues highest weather warning, as rains shut schools, courts and hospital wards
More than 70mm of rain is falling in the city each hour, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.
HONG KONG: Hong Kong's weather bureau said its highest "black" rainstorm warning would remain in place until 11am on Tuesday (Aug 5), as heavy rains lashed the Asian financial hub, closing hospital wards, schools and the jurisdiction's courts and register offices.
The storms followed deadly flash floods in Southern China over the weekend, which left five dead in Guangdong province and prompted a large-scale search operation involving over 1,300 rescuers.
"Persistent rainstorm will cause serious road flooding and traffic congestion. Members of the public are advised to take shelter in a safe place," the Hong Kong Observatory said in a bulletin on its website.
The authority said that more than 70mm of rain was falling each hour, with 9,837 lightning strikes recorded over the city between 6am and 6.59am.
Hong Kong typically receives an annual average of 2,220mm of rainfall, more than half of which usually falls from June through August.
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange remains open, having changed its policy to continue trading whatever the weather late last year.
Hong Kong's hospital authority announced that accident and emergency wards will remain open, but general outpatient clinics and geriatric and psychiatric day hospitals will close due to the extreme weather.
The judiciary said that courts, tribunals and register offices would open "as soon as practical within two hours after the 'black' rainstorm warning is cancelled" in a statement.
The post office said that all its premises and delivery services would be suspended until the storm warning had passed.
The city's airport has not reported any disruptions.
Hong Kong Disneyland remains open, with limited operations.