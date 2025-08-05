Hong Kong issues highest weather warning, as rains shut schools, courts and hospital wards

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's weather bureau said its highest "black" rainstorm warning would remain in place until 11am on Tuesday (Aug 5), as heavy rains lashed the Asian financial hub, closing hospital wards, schools and the jurisdiction's courts and register offices.

The storms followed deadly flash floods in Southern China over the weekend, which left five dead in Guangdong province and prompted a large-scale search operation involving over 1,300 rescuers.

"Persistent rainstorm will cause serious road flooding and traffic congestion. Members of the public are advised to take shelter in a safe place," the Hong Kong Observatory said in a bulletin on its website.