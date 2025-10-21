Hong Kong runway set for reopening after crash but will not be used regularly for now

HONG KONG: Hong Kong authorities on Tuesday (Oct 21) were preparing to reopen the runway where a cargo aircraft crashed a day ago, but said it would remain out of regular use until wreckage from the accident was fully cleared.

The Boeing 747 flown by Turkey-based ACT Airlines flight from Dubai skidded off to the left after landing in the early hours of Monday and collided with a patrol car, causing both to fall into the sea. Two workers in the car were found dead, while four crew members on the plane had no apparent injuries.

Repairs to the runway and damaged fencing have been completed, Steven Yiu, the airport authority’s executive director for airport operations, told Radio Television Hong Kong. He added that that investigators had collected initial evidence at the scene.

But Yiu said the plane's cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder have not yet been retrieved.

Authorities were aiming to put the runway on standby status, which means that it can be used for landings but will not be included in regular flight planning, from Tuesday noon.

The aircraft was being operated under lease by Emirates, a long-haul carrier based in Dubai.