2 migrant domestic helpers in Hong Kong arrested over alleged child abuse; 1 charged
Police said a four-month-old baby suffered bleeding in the brain and other symptoms consistent with shaken baby syndrome, while his 16-month-old elder brother was also found to have bruising.
HONG KONG: Two migrant domestic helpers have been arrested over an alleged child abuse case involving two young brothers, with one formally charged, Hong Kong police said on Wednesday (Jan 21).
The case involves a four-month-old baby, who suffered a brain haemorrhage and is currently in intensive care, and his 16-month-old brother. It has drawn widespread public attention after the children’s father posted allegations online.
Chief Inspector Tam Ching-shan of the Tai Po district crime unit said police had received a report from Prince of Wales Hospital on Sunday involving a four-month-old baby who was found to have bleeding in his brain and behind his eyes.
An assessment of the injuries raised suspicions that they were caused by "external force" and the symptoms were consistent with "shaken baby syndrome", Tam said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.
Investigations found that the infant, as well as his 16-month-old elder brother, had bruising on their bodies. The two infants were mainly cared for by two migrant domestic helpers and resided in a house in Sheung Shui.
The two female helpers, aged 28 and 45, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of child abuse.
"Following further investigations and review of the CCTV footage in the house, the police have grounds to believe that the 28-year-old suspect harmed the four-month-old infant at home in the early hours of Jan 18," Tam said, adding that police also suspect that she may have harmed the 16-month-old toddler.
The younger suspect has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child or juvenile in her care and will appear at Fanling Magistrates Court on Thursday. Investigations are still ongoing against the 45-year-old suspect, said Tam.
Local media outlet HK01 reported that the 28-year-old was the family’s current migrant domestic helper, while the 45-year-old was previously employed by the family.
While police did not disclose their nationalities, HK01 quoted the children’s father, identified by his surname Lo, as saying that the younger helper is Filipino while the other helper is Indonesian.
Both children remain hospitalised. The four-month-old is in intensive care, while his elder brother has bruising on his right cheek, chin and forehead and is in stable condition.
Tam said the four-month-old’s "shaken baby syndrome" was not caused by a single incident, although the exact timing and circumstances remain under investigation.
Anyone convicted of abusing or neglecting a child in their care may face up to 10 years in jail, Tam said.
“VIOLENTLY SHAKEN” AND “CHOKED”
The case had already been in the spotlight after the children’s father posted allegations on Facebook on Tuesday.
Lo claimed that his four-month-old son was “violently shaken” and “choked” by his domestic helper.
“This led to bleeding in his brain,” the man wrote. “(He) even suffered sudden convulsions around midnight before losing consciousness. We immediately called an ambulance to send (him) to the hospital.”
In a separate interview with HK01 that was published on Tuesday, Lo provided further details about the events leading up to his son’s hospitalisation.
Lo said his four-month-old son became “unresponsive” after being fed half a bottle of milk by the helper.
He later reviewed the home’s CCTV footage and said it showed the helper burping his son while taking him into a bedroom. About 40 minutes later, the helper told Lo that the infant still showed no response.
He told HK01 that he initially thought his son had choked on milk and instructed the helper to pat the baby’s back, but the child did not regain consciousness. Lo then called an ambulance to take his son to the hospital.
The infant was taken to North District Hospital in Sheung Shui. An initial examination by the doctor showed that the boy had a brain haemorrhage and showed signs of convulsions. Bruises were also found on the boy’s body.
The boy was later transferred to Prince of Wales Hospital in Shatin that same day, where he was admitted to the hospital’s paediatric intensive care unit for treatment. Doctors there subsequently contacted the police, Lo said.
“They initially thought we (the parents) had abused the baby,” he said.
In 2024, Hong Kong passed a Bill requiring workers in 25 professions, including in healthcare and education, to report to the authorities suspected cases involving serious harm to children, defined as a person aged below 18, or face fines or imprisonment. The new law took effect on Tuesday.
After Lo handed over his home’s CCTV footage to the police, the migrant domestic helper was arrested on suspicion of ill-treating the infant.
According to HK01, Lo said the 28-year-old migrant domestic helper was hired last August and had a good relationship with the family.
Meanwhile, the 45-year-old woman was his family’s former helper, Lo said, describing her as a “family friend” who often visited the household.
In his Facebook post on Tuesday, Lo said he hoped his account would prompt families to “pay more attention to how foreign domestic helpers are treating their employers’ children”.
“I hope that people can rally positive energy and support for (my) child, and that he will overcome this crisis.”