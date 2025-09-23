live East Asia
Hong Kong braces for world's most powerful typhoon this year
Typhoon Ragasa has prompted the closure of schools and businesses, while hundreds of flights have been cancelled.
Typhoon Ragasa is churning towards Hong Kong, generating winds of up to 220kmh.
It is the world's most powerful tropical typhoon this year, with officials warning that it would be among the most destructive storms in the city's recent history.
Hong Kong closed schools and cancelled flights on Tuesday (Sep 23), while authorities in mainland China have ordered businesses and schools to shut in at least 10 cities. Follow live: